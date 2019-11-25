Driving on the wrong side, drunk car driver rams a bike in Madhapur killing rider

A 28-year-old man driving a bike was killed when a drunk man allegedly rammed his sedan into the bike at a road leading near Kanmet crossroads, Madhapur, on Sunday midnight. Kondaveti Ashwin was driving the car on the wrong side when the accident occured. Madhapur Police sub inspector V. Srinivas said Mr. Ashwin’s breath alcohol content (BAC) level Ashwin was 180 mg/100 ml. Police took him into custody.

A woman who was riding pillion on the bike suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The victim, Abhishek was driving a 350-cc bike while his friend was riding pillion. Mr. Ashwin was returning from a hotel when the accident occured at around 11 pm or Sunday. Such was the impact that the front wheel of the bike, and a part of the car’s bonnet got mangled. Abhishek died on the spot, and his body was taken to Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary for post mortem.

The victim was working as a software engineer in aHi-Tech City software company. A native of Jharkhand, he shifted to Hyderabad three-months ago and was living in Kondapur.

This accident happened two-days after a car fell from the Biodiversity Park Flyover leading to the death of a woman.