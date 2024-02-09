Drugs Control Administration Telangana raids pharma unit

February 09, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana unearthed an illegal manufacturing unit of an anti-cancer drug ‘Cyclophosphamide Injection’ at Indian Genomix Pvt Ltd, Cherlapally. Officials said that the company is manufacturing cytotoxic anti-cancer drugs together with antibiotic injections posing serious risk to public health.

“Cytotoxic anti-cancer drug ‘cyclophosphamide Injection’ attacks the genetic material (DNA and RNA) of the cells thereby stopping growth and multiplication of cancer cells. It is used in chemotherapy in cancer patients and has severe side effects,” explained the officials.

The DCA officials seized the stocks of Cyclophosphamide along with delivery challans and invoices during the raid and collected samples for analysis

Meanwhile in another raid, the DCA officials seized an allegedly overpriced antifungal drug named ‘Grisolab-250’ or Griseofulvin tablets of 250 mg at Kothagudem with a higher MRP compared to the price fixed by the central government. The raid was carried out at a medical shop at Jaklair Village of Makthal Mandal in Narayanpet as the place was being run illegally without a drug licence. Officials seized stocks of medicines worth ₹1.20 lakh.

