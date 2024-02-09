GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drugs Control Administration Telangana raids pharma unit

February 09, 2024 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana unearthed an illegal manufacturing unit of an anti-cancer drug ‘Cyclophosphamide Injection’ at Indian Genomix Pvt Ltd, Cherlapally. Officials said that the company is manufacturing cytotoxic anti-cancer drugs together with antibiotic injections posing serious risk to public health.

“Cytotoxic anti-cancer drug ‘cyclophosphamide Injection’ attacks the genetic material (DNA and RNA) of the cells thereby stopping growth and multiplication of cancer cells. It is used in chemotherapy in cancer patients and has severe side effects,” explained the officials.

The DCA officials seized the stocks of Cyclophosphamide along with delivery challans and invoices during the raid and collected samples for analysis

Meanwhile in another raid, the DCA officials seized an allegedly overpriced antifungal drug named ‘Grisolab-250’ or Griseofulvin tablets of 250 mg at Kothagudem with a higher MRP compared to the price fixed by the central government. The raid was carried out at a medical shop at Jaklair Village of Makthal Mandal in Narayanpet as the place was being run illegally without a drug licence. Officials seized stocks of medicines worth ₹1.20 lakh. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.