Drugs concealed in trousers seized from courier firm

An attempt to smuggle Methaqualone, a banned narcotic drug, by concealing it in trousers that was being couriered to Kuwait was busted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials here on Friday.

The authorities of DRI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit seized the drug weighing 860 grams, worth ₹9.2 lakh, after raiding a courier company. No person has been arrested yet. On specific information that an air cargo booked by a courier agency had contraband substance, the officials went to the office of the courier company in Hyderabad. The cargo was packed in a carton which had six pairs of jeans, DRI Additional Director General M.K. Singh said.

When the officials removed the stitches of the waistbands, the drug in the form of tablets, popped out. There were 2,300 such tablets. Methaqualone is a psychotropic drug prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act-1985. The cargo was booked by a person with the name Mohammed Rafi of Proddutur in A.P.