Drug trade margin cap flagged to PM

HYDERABAD

14 April 2021 23:45 IST

Expressing concern over the huge difference of margin and sale price between the retailer and MRP on life-saving drugs like Remdesivir, founder President of the Nizamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry P.R.Somani has urged the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter, Mr. Somani urged the Centre to fix a ceiling on trade margin cap on life-saving drugs. He was referring to severe shortage of Remdesivir and how hospitals and pharmacies were exploiting needy patients.

He pointed out that all manufacturers are selling Remdesivir injection to retailers between ₹595 and ₹1,000 but the MRP printed is up to ₹5,400 and hospitals/pharmacies are selling at that high a rate. He lamented that in this pandemic situation when the entire country was struggling, people were being made to pay exorbitant prices for medicines.

He sought the Centre’s intervention to put a trade margin cap of 30% on life-saving drug for coronavirus. He said if trade margin cap was implemented, the cost would be less than ₹1,000 instead of ₹5,000 and above.

Mr. Somani said the plea for trade margin rationalisation of medicines was pending with the Prime Minister’s office and hoped that an early decision is taken.