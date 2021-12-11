Drug peddling racket busted in Nizamabad

Nizamabad Additional DCP (Law and Order) Dr. G.Vineeth and other officers with seized ganja, autos and bike.

Hyderabad

11 December 2021 21:28 IST

Six held, 44 kg ganja seized

With the arrest of six persons, including a juvenile, and a realtor, Nizamabad police on Saturday claimed to have busted an organised drug peddling racket.

A total of 44 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹8 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused, Additional DCP (Law and Order) G. Vineeth said.

The arrested were identified as Osman Khan, 32, a realtor, Shaik Moiz, 20, a cook, Shaik Shiraz, 31, an auto driver, Badramaina Sudhakar, 38, a private employee, a juvenile in conflict with the law, all residents of Nizamabad and Kadari Raju, 32, an auto driver from Jadalpeta in Jayashanker Bhupalpalli district.

According to Dr. Vineeth, the gang was caught by the sleuths of 5th Town police station while they were checking vehicles at Babansaba Pahadi on Friday afternoon.

“During vehicle checking, our team noticed two autorickshaws and a bike moving in a suspicious manner and intercepted them. A thorough examination of the autos resulted in the seizure of 44 kilograms of ganja,” the officer said.

He said that that the gang procured the contraband from a supplier on Andhra-Odisha Border and were trying to smuggle it to Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra. “They were selling it for at least ₹15,000 per kilogram,” he said.