Drug-peddling racket busted, 3 arrested

In the run-up to New Year, Hyderabad Police busted a drug-peddling racket and arrested three Africans on Friday. One of the biggest haul of drugs, about 250 grams of cocaine, worth ₹50 lakh, was recovered from their possession. Among the arrested, the two Nigerians, Ajah John Chukwu and Benard Wilson, were held for selling drugs procured from Mumbai-based Ghana national Mason Lucas. According to the police, the trio were caught red-handed in Banjara Hills by the cops, who solicited them by pretending to be customers. They were booked under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“The Ghana national used to bring drugs to the city on the pretext of textile export business, which was purchased by peddlers here for sale,” said P. Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force, which busted the gang.

Producing the haul before media here on Friday, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.V. Srinivas Rao warned peddlers, saying the police would remain extra vigilant as the New Year’s Eve approaches.