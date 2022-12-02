Drug Disposal Committee destroys 1,500 kg ganja seized in various cases

December 02, 2022 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Drug Disposal Committee of the Hyderabad City Police on Thursday destroyed 1,500 kg ganja, 1,100 grams hash oil and 500 grams of MDMA. The narcotic drugs were destroyed at the Hyderabad Waste Management Enviro Engineer Limited in Dundigal. The destroyed narcotic drugs pertain to 45 Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered across 10 police stations in Hyderabad city.

The Drug Disposal Committee is headed by its chairman Gajarao Bhupal who is the Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Station (CCS) Detective Department (DD) of the Hyderabad City Police along with Addl DCP (DD) Sneha Mehra and ACP Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) K. Narsing Rao.