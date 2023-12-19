Drug detection tests conducted at party in SR Nagar nails consumers, two held with 40 Ecstacy pills

December 19, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Three party attendees tested positive for narcotics with a 10-panel drug test conducted by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau officials on Monday.

A party held at SR Nagar was raided by the Anti-Narcotics Bureau, along with the SR Nagar police, who seized 40 Ecstasy pills from two peddlers and 12 consumers. Officials said that three consumers tested positive for consuming narcotic substances in a 10-panel drug test. A 10-panel drug test is a urine screen that detects 10 of the prescription/illicit drugs people most frequently abuse. The test can detect amphetamines like amphetamine sulphate, methamphetamine and dexamphetamine, marijuana, hashish, cocaine, heroin, opium, codeine, morphine, barbiturates, benzodiazepines and other substances including phencyclidine, methaqualone, methadone and propoxyphene.

Officials said that they first arrested Jalli Ashik Yadav, 26, on Saturday while his flat mate, Duddu Rajesh, 25, was arrested on Monday from the party at SR Nagar. “They are both residents of Nanakramguda. With Ashik’s arrest, it was revealed that they both have been friends since they were students in Bangalore and are addicted to drugs. They attend rave parties in and around Hyderabad and also organise them by providing narcotics to the attendees,” said the police.

Based on the intel provided by Ashik, a raid was conducted at a party in SR Nagar on Monday, where they nabbed Duddu Rajesh and 12 consumers. “We also identified 33 more of their consumers. All of the individuals were handed over to the SR Nagar police for further investigation,” added the police.

