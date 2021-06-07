Drop plastic waste at IOC outlets for loyalty points

National oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has rolled out a limited period campaign to reward customers depositing waste plastics for recycling at its select petrol bunks with loyalty points.

Conceived around the World Environment Day theme of ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, the campaign will be run by the Indian Oil’s Secunderabad Divisional Office till June 10. Five company-owned, company-operated outlets of the company in HiTec City, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Kompally are participating in the campaign. Customers will be rewarded with XRPs (Xtrarewards) loyalty points worth ₹30 for one kg of plastic deposited. They can earn up to a maximum of ₹60, a release from IOC said.

Customer depositing waste plastic will be issued a specially designed Eco Champion Certificate on the spot and given details of the Xtrarewards enrolment link, benefits of the programme, local alliances and exclusive redemption offers. Ecosystem Restoration pertains to assisting recovery of ecosystems degraded by activities like pollution, excessive use of plastics and deforestation, the release said.