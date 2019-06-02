Hyderabad

Drop in temperatures across State

Summer was less harsher on Saturday compared to the last few days in the city.

Summer was less harsher on Saturday compared to the last few days in the city.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

more-in

Maximum temperature in city drops by 7 degrees to 35.3 degrees Celsius

The heatwave condition in Telangna State has shown signs of retreat, with all the districts recording much lower temperatures when compared to a couple of days ago, on Saturday.

Overcast sky

The city, for instance, recorded up to seven degrees drop in the maximum temperature, at 35.3 degrees Celsius. Residents breathed easy, as the skies remained slightly overcast for some time during the post-noon hours.

Other places such as Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Ramagundam too have recorded lower than 40 degrees, as against the searing temperatures recorded very recently. Adilabad and Nizamabad, both of which had maximum temperature of 45 degrees on Friday, experienced remarkable drop of up to four degrees on Saturday.

Met department’s predictions for Sunday include thunderstorm accompanied by lightening and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometre speed per hour, at isolated locations of the state. Heatwave conditions too are likely to prevail at isolated pockets.

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2019 2:11:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/drop-in-temperatures-across-state/article27402643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story