Drop in temperatures across State

The heatwave condition in Telangna State has shown signs of retreat, with all the districts recording much lower temperatures when compared to a couple of days ago, on Saturday.

Overcast sky

The city, for instance, recorded up to seven degrees drop in the maximum temperature, at 35.3 degrees Celsius. Residents breathed easy, as the skies remained slightly overcast for some time during the post-noon hours.

Other places such as Hanamkonda, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Ramagundam too have recorded lower than 40 degrees, as against the searing temperatures recorded very recently. Adilabad and Nizamabad, both of which had maximum temperature of 45 degrees on Friday, experienced remarkable drop of up to four degrees on Saturday.

Met department’s predictions for Sunday include thunderstorm accompanied by lightening and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometre speed per hour, at isolated locations of the state. Heatwave conditions too are likely to prevail at isolated pockets.