GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drones to help NMDC in mineral exploration

January 30, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The drones aim to carry out a magnetic survey five times faster than conventional means.

The drones aim to carry out a magnetic survey five times faster than conventional means.

Drone maker Marut Drones has delivered two customised drones to state-owned mining major NMDC for use in mining.

Equipped with cutting-edge features, including advanced sensors such as magnetometer, hyperspectral and lidar, the drones will help enhance the capabilities of the NMDC for accurate exploration and mapping. Their innovative coaxial design not only ensures stability but also facilitates precise manoeuvrability, which is crucial for effective mineral exploration, Marut Drones said on Tuesday.

The collaboration with NMDC marks a significant leap forward in mineral exploration, introducing advanced technology in mapping for sustainable mining, the firm said in a release.

Marut Drones CEO Prem Kumar Vislawath said this was the first time in India that the company had built a drone for mineral exploration. “It is an Octaquad Coaxial X8 drone... specially designed for NMDC. Every aspect of this drone, including motors and the propeller systems, have been made in India. We have been building customised drones for different sectors in the country.”

The introduction of drones is expected to revolutionise mineral exploration, particularly in prospecting for critical minerals such as lithium, copper, gold, diamond and rare earth elements, he said.

The drones aim to carry out a magnetic survey not only five times faster but also ten times more cost-effective.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.