Drones banned in Karimnagar till August 1

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana on Monday issued orders banning the use of paragliders, remote-controlled drones and microlight aircraft in the Karimnagar police commissionerate limits till August 1, 2022 for security reasons.

These hi-tech devices are being frequently used in wedding ceremonies and other programmes in recent times. The ban has been imposed to prevent possible use of these aerial vehicles by terrorists and anti-social elements, a press release said.

Those who wish to use them should obtain permission from the police officials concerned.

Action would be taken against those found violating the ban orders, under Section 188 of the IPC, the press release added.