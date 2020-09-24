Drone tech used in plant protection solutions

HYDERABAD

24 September 2020 19:01 IST

As part of the ongoing project of evaluation and standardisation of plant protection solutions in major field crops using drone technology, the officials of Agriculture and Information Technology departments examined the demonstration of technology at the rice research centre on the campus of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Thursday.

According to the university officials, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan and Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy visited the rice research centre in the university to witness the demonstration of artificial intelligence technology being implemented in association with IT Department and World Economic Forum. They examined the use of drone technology as part of plant protection solutions on rice crop.

Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU V. Praveen Rao explained that they were implementing the project for five crops at Regional Agricultural Research Station at Jagitial, RARS Palem, RARS Warangal, ARS Tandur and Rice Research Centre Rajendranagar. He explained to the officials various aspects of use of drone technology in plant protection. Later, the officials planted saplings on the premises of foreign students’ hostel to mark the foundation day of Soil Conservation Society of India. Registrar of the university S. Sudheer Kumar, Director (Research) Jagadishwar, chairman of Soil Conservation Society Hyderabad K. Srinivas Reddy, co-chairman Sadashiva Rao and others attended the event.

