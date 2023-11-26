Drone surveillance unit started at ferry point in Mancherial district

November 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

To ensure peaceful conduct of the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, the Mancherial district police have started a drone patrolling unit at the ferry point in Neelwai village for aerial surveillance over the Pranahita river banks, once considered as hotbed of naxal activity.

The drone aided surveillance is intended to keep tabs on movement of Maoists in the riverside villages straddling the inter-district border with Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, sources said.

The move forms crux of the multipronged security strategy of the district police to foil attempts, if any, by the ultras to cross over the river through the ferry points and ensure incident-free elections.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari on Sunday inaugurated the drone patrolling unit at the Neelwai ferry point. Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police Kekan Sudhir Ramnath and others were present.

