Drone firm Thanos, IFFCO join hands for aerial spraying of fertilisers on 10 lakh acres of farmland

Thanos Technologies and the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Coop (IFFCO) have entered into a memorandum of agreement under which the agricultural drone design and manufacturing firm will facilitate aerial spraying of fertilisers over 10 lakh acres of farmland across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 drones will be deployed to ensure efficient and timely application of fertilisers. The move is aimed at optimising the spraying process, leading to improved crop yields and less resource wastage. By joining forces with drone service providers Vayu Drone, Aerotics Technologies and Electra Agri Green, Thanos is poised to deliver value and innovation to the agricultural sector under the project.

The economic impact of the project is anticipated to be significant, with a business value of ₹50 crore for the company and service partners, Thanos said on Tuesday on the May 22 agreement with IFFCO.

Thanos Technologies will offer additional incentives for every acre sprayed using IFFCO chemicals. It is also developing new financial options to assist corporate service partners interested in owning and operating more than 10 drones.

The agreement with IFFCO marks a significant step towards “our mission to modernise farming practices, increase crop yields and promote sustainable agriculture,” founder and CEO Pradeep Palellil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.