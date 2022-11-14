Drone delivery of animal vaccines takes wings

November 14, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Maiden flight involved supply of around 1,000 doses of Indian Immunologicals’s FMD vaccine Raksha Ovac in Arunachal Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Blazing a trail: IIL said the maiden animal vaccine drone delivery covered an aerial distance of more than 20 km. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Drone delivery of animal vaccines, which is expected to help improve access to remote areas, took wings with a consignment of Indian Immunologicals’s Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine Raksha Ovac in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central government’s department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the State’s department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry along with Indian Immunologicals and the drone service provider came together for the maiden drone flight from Roing to Paglam in Arunachal Pradesh. “IIL is proud to be part of the history of transporting animal vaccines through use of drones for the first time in the world,” the vaccine maker said.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases, the company said in a release on Monday. The maiden flight covered an aerial distance of more than 20 km, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“With this, IIL has amply demonstrated the delivery of ‘medicines from the sky’, IIL managing director K. Anand Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US