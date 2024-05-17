GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drogo Drones to foray into survey, mapping, emergency medical services 

It recently entered into an agreement with IFFCO for spraying insecticides on 30 lakh acres across the country

Published - May 17, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drone service provider, Drogo Drones, is pursuing multiple expansion plans, including a foray into survey, mapping, transportation of products as well as emergency medical services.

It had recently entered into an agreement with fertilizer cooperative IFFCO for spraying insecticides on 30 lakh acres across several States, including in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Drogo has received permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its Krishi 3 drone that provides services in the agricultural sector, the drone firm said in a release on Friday.

Krishi 3 Pro drone of the company can spray pesticides over four acres on a single charge. It can fly for 24 minutes when fully loaded with pesticides and 42 minutes when empty. With the new drone, farmers can increase their yield by 80% by spraying pesticides on 30-35 acres per day, CEO Yashwant Bonthu said.

He said preparations were under way to establish drone service hub to start with, in important district headquarters across the country and train 1,000 drone operators.

Drogo Drones is adding AI technology to improve its services. On plans to enter into air taxi services, he said that the firm was awaiting DGCA permissions.

