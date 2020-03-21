DRL launches generic of Daraprim tablets

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has launched Pyrimethamine Tablets USP, 25 mg, a therapeutic equivalent and first-wave generic version of Daraprim (pyrimethamine) tablets, in the US market.

The product, indicated for the treatment of toxoplasmosis when used conjointly with a sulfonamide, is the only AB-rated generic version Daraprim tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a release from Dr. Reddy’s on Friday said.

Affordable alternative

“Our team’s relentless pursuit of this difficult-to-procure reference drug and its active pharmaceutical ingredients will benefit patients by providing a more affordable alternative to the brand,” CEO, North America Generics of Dr.Reddy’s Marc Kikuchi said.

The company is offering this product at a substantial discount compared with the current brand price, he said.

Co-founder and Vice President of Operations for Cerovene Ray DiFalco said “the achievements of the Cerovene team to develop, file and manufacture Pyrimethamine tablets is a testament to our dedication… We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Reddy’s as our commercial partner to make this important drug available to patients in the U.S.”

The Daraprim brand had U.S. sales of around $10 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020, the release said citing IQVIA Health numbers.