Hyderabad

DRL launches Doxercalciferol injection in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multiple-dose vials, in the U.S. market.

A therapeutic generic equivalent of Hectorol (doxercalciferol) injection, the product is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Announcing the launch on Friday, the Hyderabad-headquartered pharma major said the Hectorol injection brand and generics had U.S. sales of approximately $138 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the 12 months ended September 2019. Hectorol is a trademark of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

