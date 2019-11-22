DRL launches Doxercalciferol injection in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multiple-dose vials, in the U.S. market.
A therapeutic generic equivalent of Hectorol (doxercalciferol) injection, the product is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Announcing the launch on Friday, the Hyderabad-headquartered pharma major said the Hectorol injection brand and generics had U.S. sales of approximately $138 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the 12 months ended September 2019. Hectorol is a trademark of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC and indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.