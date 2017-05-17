Driveway to Moula Ali Dargah getting ready

After years of delay, a new driveway that reaches up to the second landing of the Moula Ali Dargah is nearly ready. Built at an initial cost of ₹ 2.5 crore, the ramp will save pilgrims a climb of nearly 250 steps out of the total 550 steps.

“We wanted it to be ready for this year’s Moula Ali Urs but the work could not be completed. Though some pilgrims are driving up and parking their vehicles it will take us some more days to give the finishing touches,” said Syed Hussain Jaffrey of Shia Youth Conference about the six-metre-wide road with retaining walls.

“The ramp is a boon for older people who found it difficult to climb. Also, whenever there were functions or religious events we found it difficult to transport material as well as food. But with this, it has become easy. The ramp goes only halfway up. It would be better if it goes all the way to the top,” said Akhil Raza, who is a regular at the hilltop shrine.

Though the visitors were happy with the development, many of them had reservations about the quality of the ramp and safety. “Though the driveway is short it has dangerous curves which can blindside drivers leading to accidents. The steep incline is also another issue. The road is uneven which makes it even more dangerous,” said a pilgrim.

The Moula Ali Dargah and Ashoorkhana date back to the time of Ibrahim Qutb Shah who ruled between 1565 and 1580 AD. It was built on the orders of Ibrahim Qutb Shah and contains holy relics revered by pilgrims which people can see during the Urs. The later additions include the many welcome arches built over different periods of time. While one of the arches was built during the visit of the Nizam, there are other arches including one built by Mahalaqa Bai Chanda for her tutor and mentor Khushal Khan.

Last year, the Minorities Welfare Department issued a firm warning to people using the hillock for non-religious activity. “Any person found indulging in any act of picnic, drinking and non-religious activity, sports and adventure etc. will be dealt with as criminal trespass and necessary action initiated against the concerned,” informed the Secretary, Department of Minority Welfare. The same notice is now posted at the entrance of the Shia religious place.