Driver, helper killed as truck rams lorry on ORR

The driver and helper of a DCM truck were killed in the early hours of Monday after their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry in Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of the city.

Police said that the accident took place at around 5.30 a.m. near Koheda bridge on the Outer Ring Road when Mallela Venkata Shiva (28), the driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into a parked lorry from behind. Shiva and cleaner K Mahesh (19) from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh died on the spot, Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said.

Their bodies, stuck in the cabin of the vehicle, were retrieved and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver of the parked lorry.