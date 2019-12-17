Driver, helper killed as truck rams lorry on ORR

The driver and helper of a DCM truck were killed in the early hours of Monday after their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry in Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of the city.
Police said that the accident took place at around 5.30 a.m. near Koheda bridge on the Outer Ring Road when Mallela Venkata Shiva (28), the driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into a parked lorry from behind. Shiva and cleaner K Mahesh (19) from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh died on the spot, Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said.
Their bodies, stuck in the cabin of the vehicle, were retrieved and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver of the parked lorry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.