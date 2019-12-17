Hyderabad

Driver, helper killed as truck rams lorry on ORR

more-in

The driver and helper of a DCM truck were killed in the early hours of Monday after their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry in Abdullapurmet, on the outskirts of the city.

Police said that the accident took place at around 5.30 a.m. near Koheda bridge on the Outer Ring Road when Mallela Venkata Shiva (28), the driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into a parked lorry from behind. Shiva and cleaner K Mahesh (19) from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh died on the spot, Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said.

Their bodies, stuck in the cabin of the vehicle, were retrieved and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver of the parked lorry.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 12:04:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/driver-helper-killed-as-truck-rams-lorry-on-orr/article30324035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY