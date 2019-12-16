Driver, helper killed as truck rams into lorry near Hyderabad

A DCM truck driver and his helper were killed in the early hours of Monday after their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Abdullapurmet here.

Police said that the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. near Kohendagutta Outer Ring Road when Mallikarjuna, driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into the parked lorry from behind. Mallikarjuna and cleaner Mahesh died on the spot, Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said,

Their bodies, stuck in the cabin of the vehicle, were retrieved and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver of the parked lorry.