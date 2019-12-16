Hyderabad

Driver, helper killed as truck rams into lorry near Hyderabad

The driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into the parked lorry from behind.

The driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into the parked lorry from behind.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Case registered against the driver of the lorry which was parked on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Abdullapurmet

A DCM truck driver and his helper were killed in the early hours of Monday after their vehicle rammed a stationary lorry on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Abdullapurmet here.

Police said that the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. near Kohendagutta Outer Ring Road when Mallikarjuna, driver of the vehicle, lost control and crashed into the parked lorry from behind. Mallikarjuna and cleaner Mahesh died on the spot, Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda Commissionerate said,

Their bodies, stuck in the cabin of the vehicle, were retrieved and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver of the parked lorry.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 10:45:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/driver-helper-killed-as-truck-rams-into-lorry-near-hyderabad/article30317330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY