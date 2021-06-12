Drive to vaccinate 29K Singareni staff, family members

The management of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has decided to launch a mega vaccination drive to employees and workers in the mining areas from June 13.

At a virtual meet held on Friday, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar asked the company Directors and Area General Managers to make necessary arrangements for the vaccination drive. As part of the special drive, all employees and workers of Singareni would be administered vaccine irrespective of their age as part of the decision to treat them as frontline warriors as they were engaged in the coal mining and power generation activity.

According to officials, about 16,000 employees, 14,000 family members and 6,000 retired employees aged above 45 years had already been vaccinated in the mining areas. The special drive was being taken to vaccinate the remaining 29,000 employees and workers during the 10-day drive.