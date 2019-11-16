Drive to lift C&D waste from November 20

Almost two years since their introduction, vehicles purchased for lifting construction and demolition (C&D) waste off the city streets are lying idle with the concessionaire agency.

The 25-tonner vehicles bought in the name of the Hyderabad C&D Waste Private Limited, an arm of Ramky Enviro Engineers and the agency chosen to process the debris, were not being deployed. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao had launched the vehicles from GHMC headquarters in December 2017.

“Hyderabad will start recycling its construction and demolition waste with today’s initiative. Paver blocks and curb stones can be created using the C&D waste. 20 vehicles launched and two treatment plant sites along with them (sic),” he had tweeted then.

While the recycling plants are yet to be launched, a recent circular from the GHMC Commissioner’s office has noted that even the vehicles are not being used to lift the debris, as no pick-up slips are being generated by the officials concerned. Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH) are the designated authorities to ensure the pick-up. The field functionaries are supposed to re-heap the smaller quantities of debris lying in inaccessible points for it to be lifted by the 25-tonner vehicles, the circular said.

In view of this, the GHMC has decided to conduct a 10-day special drive from November 20 to remove C&D waste from public places, road margins and lakes.

Vacant lands should be identified in each circle to deposit the C&D waste picked up from across the localities, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan instructed the officials. From there, the concessionaire vehicles may lift the waste and transfer it to the processing plant soon to be launched in Jeedimetla. The plant costing ₹12 crore can process about 500 metric tonnes of C&D waste every day.

Zonal Commissioners (ZCs) have been asked to ensure that the AMOHs have the waste re-heaped at the designated locations and raising pick up slips during the 10 days. They can redeploy the vehicles in case of any shortfall, hire additional vehicles, the circular said.