Drive to clear nala encroachments

KTR announces committee to supervise the process

The State government has decided to conduct a special drive for 30 days to remove encroachments on nalas in Warangal city.

Teams of officials will identify the encroachments on nalas and other water channels and drainage systems and take steps to remove them. Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao, during his visit to the city on Friday, announced constitution of a committee headed by Warangal Urban Collector to supervise the process.

The committee would comprise senior officials of the police, municipal administration, NHAI and other departments as its members. Mr. Rama Rao announced immediate sanction of ₹ 25 crore for taking up restoration of roads, drainage and other civic infrastructure that was damaged during recent rains. The amount would be scaled up as and when needed.

He recalled the complaints aired by people on the encroachments that resulted in the present state of affairs. "Their complaints are hundred percent right. The government will not compromise when it comes to removal of these illegal structures," he averred.

He directed the officials to engage heavy machinery as required and the work on removal of encroachments should start with immediate effect. The Municipal Administration Secretary and the MAUD commissioner would personally monitor the progress of the works and one of them would visit the city once a week to supervise the operation. There should not be any consideration about the illegal structures and double bedroom houses should be assured to poor families that would be affected.

The officials should at the same time ensure permanent measures like construction of retaining walls around the nalas to avoid encroachments in future.

He said the government was committed to ensuring all-round development of Warangal which had over one million population. The new Municipalities Act was brought in with this aim and steps would be taken to ensure planned development of the city.

He directed the officials to make assessment of losses on a scientific basis so that relief could be extended to all affected families. At the same time, officials should focus on precautionary measures in view of heavy rain forecast again.