Drive to catch monkeys in railway stations

KHAMMAM

16 June 2021 20:40 IST

Railway authorities have launched intensive efforts to check the monkey menace in railway stations on the Kazipet-Vijayawada section of the Secunderabad railway division by deploying teams of monkey catchers to trap and release the simians in the wild.

The special drive was launched following a string of representations made by several aggrieved commuters to authorities to control the monkey menace in Dornakal, Bonakal, and some other railway stations of the South Central Railways (SCR), sources said.

Several commuters represented the problem on various forums, seeking urgent intervention of the authorities to provide them respite from the antics of monkeys on the platforms.

The unrestricted movement of monkeys around the overhead electric lines running along the railway tracks has also become a cause of concern, considering the potential danger of electrocution of the simians and electrical disruption.

Over a fortnight ago, monkey-catchers were deployed in Dornakal, Chintakani and Bonakal railway stations.

Sources said the special drive yielded positive results with monkey catchers trapping more than 200 simians in special cages filled with fruits and other food items.

The trapped monkeys were being released into the forest. Sources said ₹700 was charged for trapping each monkey and releasing it into the forest.

The authorities drew up plans to implement the special drive in Khammam and Kothagudem (Bhadrachalam road) railway stations.