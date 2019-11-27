Drive against uncovered construction sites

The GHMC has launched a drive against construction sites which are in violation of the norms by not covering them with tarpaulin sheets.

In the last two days, the Town Planning wing officials have inspected several buildings and issued notices, and levied penalties wherever applicable.

It has been observed that owing to absence of the site curtains, the construction dust is falling on the roads and neighbouring properties, causing damage, a statement from the Director (Planning) K. Srinivasa Rao said. This amounts to a violation of the condition laid in the sanctioned plan, it noted.

During the drive, GHMC officials inspected a total of 336 building sites — 145 on the first day, and 191 on the second.

They checked for barricading of the entire site, and within the boundaries of the same. Notices were issued and penalties were levied in case the barricading was not done, and even when the curtains encompassed the footpath or road margins.

Fines were collected even where the construction material or debris was found to have been dumped on the road.

Of the total sites inspected, a total of 160 structures were observed to be violating norms, and were served with notices immediately. Besides, penalties of ₹11.40 lakh were collected from them for the violations, the statement said. The drive would continue, it said.