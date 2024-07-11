GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drive against overloaded autorickshaws extends to school vans and buses in Hyderabad

Published - July 11, 2024 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A total of 8,930 autorickshaw drivers were booked by the Hyderabad Traffic Police two weeks into the special drive against autorickshaws in the city.

As many as 1,421 drivers have been booked for overloading or carrying extra schoolchildren, 6,818 were booked for not wearing uniform and 691 drivers were booked for driving without licence during the drive that started on June 27.

Officials from the Hyderabad Traffic Police and Regional transport Authority (RTA) formed five special teams that conducted the drives in two shifts — between 7.30 a.m and 9.30 a.m., and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m every day, P. Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

“Autorickshaw drivers are being checked for fitness certificates, driving licence, drunk driving, minor driving and overloading (more than six children of 12 years and below in a three-passenger autorickshaw, and eight children in a four-passenger auto rickshaw),” the official explained. Meetings were conducted with school management and parents in this regard. 

390 bus/van drivers booked  

Meanwhile, a joint special drive has also been initiated for buses and vans carrying schoolchildren. In the first week of the drive between July 3-9, a total of 2,311 vehicles were checked and 390 cases were booked.  

A total of 216 drivers were booked for driving without driving license, uniform, RC and seat belt while 129 were booked for overloading. There were also four cases of drunk driving while 41 were booked for not having valid fitness and insurance certificates.

