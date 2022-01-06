Drinking water to 272 colonies within ORR by March-end: HMWS&SB

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) aims to provide drinking water to a total 272 colonies within the Outer Ring Road by March-end this year.

Managing Director of the water board M.Dana Kishore said this in a review meeting on Thursday, where he urged the officials to expedite the ORR Phase-II project to provide drinking water to the housing layouts and gated communities within the purview of village panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations inside ORR.

As part of the project, it is aimed to lay 2,863 km of drinking water pipeline, of which 535 kilometres is targeted to be completed by February-end, Mr. Dana Kishore said. He asked officials to place orders for the feeder main and other pipelines forthwith.

Directions have been issued in the meeting for the officials to ensure that the works are commenced with regard to the construction of at least 50 per cent of the proposed reservoirs by February first week. Soil testing should be finished in the coming one week, and designs should be readied by month-end. Construction of all reservoirs should be completed by the year-end, Mr. Dana Kishore said.

HMWS&SB has taken up the ₹1200 crore project, in view of the projections that the population outside GHMC and within ORR is set to increase to 33.92 lakh by 2036. Upon completion, the project will ensure drinking water connections to two lakh families and potable drinking water to 20 lakh persons, in addition to the existing 1.5 lakh connections, a statement informed.

Towards this, the reservoir capacity is being enhanced to 137 million litres, apart from provision of inlets, outlets and new pipeline network. Construction of chlorination rooms, road re-carpeting wherever the roads are dug up for pipelines will be part of the project, the statement said.