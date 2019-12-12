DRI seizes gold from two foreigners

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Thursday recovered 14 kg of smuggled gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The gold was allegedly concealed in hollow pipes under the seats of the aircraft.

In a statement, the DRI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit said the pipes containing tightly wrapped gold strips were concealed under seats 31 A and 32 A on Air India flight AI 952 which landed from Dubai.

The DRI said two passengers, who were foreign nationals, were suspected in the case. While one is from South Korea, the other is from China.

Police unwrapped the black adhesive tape in which the gold strips were concealed and found 112 bars of 24 karat gold of 99.5%. The DRI valued the gold at ₹5.46 lakh. Both passengers admitted to bringing in the gold and were unable to produce documents.