ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes 7 kg hydroponic weed worth ₹7 crore from passengers at Hyderabad airport

Updated - November 01, 2024 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

13 vacuum-packed transparent sachets were concealed within packets of chocolate flavoured cereal

The Hindu Bureau

Hydroponic weed worth ₹7 crore was seized from two international passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday (October 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on the outskirts of Hyderabad, foiled an attempt to smuggle high-quality hydroponic weed into India.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (October 31, 2024), DRI officers intercepted two Indian passengers who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport from Bangkok. A search of their luggage revealed 13 vacuum-packed transparent sachets concealed within packets of chocolate flavoured cereal.

“These packets contained a greenish, lumpy substance that field tests confirmed to be marijuana. The seized hydroponic weed, weighing a total of 7.096 kilograms, is estimated to be worth ₹7 crore in the illicit market,” said the officials.

The two individuals involved in the smuggling attempt were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody. DRI officials are currently investigating the source of the drugs and the extent of the smuggling network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US