DRI seizes 7 kg hydroponic weed worth ₹7 crore from passengers at Hyderabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on the outskirts of Hyderabad, foiled an attempt to smuggle high-quality hydroponic weed into India.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (October 31, 2024), DRI officers intercepted two Indian passengers who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport from Bangkok. A search of their luggage revealed 13 vacuum-packed transparent sachets concealed within packets of chocolate flavoured cereal.

“These packets contained a greenish, lumpy substance that field tests confirmed to be marijuana. The seized hydroponic weed, weighing a total of 7.096 kilograms, is estimated to be worth ₹7 crore in the illicit market,” said the officials.

The two individuals involved in the smuggling attempt were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody. DRI officials are currently investigating the source of the drugs and the extent of the smuggling network.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.