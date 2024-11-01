GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRI seizes 7 kg hydroponic weed wroth ₹7 crore from passengers at Hyderabad airport

13 vacuum-packed transparent sachets were concealed within packets of chocolate flavoured cereal

Updated - November 01, 2024 05:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hydroponic weed worth ₹7 crore was seized from two international passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday (October 31, 2024).

Hydroponic weed worth ₹7 crore was seized from two international passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday (October 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the outskirts of Hyderabad, foiled an attempt to smuggle high-quality hydroponic weed into India.

On Thursday (October 31, 2024), DRI officers intercepted two Indian passengers who arrived at the Hyderabad international airport from Bangkok. A search of their luggage revealed 13 vacuum-packed transparent sachets concealed within packets of chocolate flavoured cereal.

“These packets contained a greenish, lumpy substance that field tests confirmed to be marijuana. The seized hydroponic weed, weighing a total of 7.096 kilograms, is estimated to be worth ₹7 crore in the illicit market,” said the officials.

The two individuals involved in the smuggling attempt were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody. DRI officials are currently investigating the source of the drugs and the extent of the smuggling network.

Published - November 01, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / narcotics & drug trafficking

