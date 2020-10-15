Dreams and hopes of a young mother crushed under a wall

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 01:03 IST

Eight persons were killed after a wall of a farmhouse collapsed on their houses

Notwithstanding the gloomy pandemic times, Fouzia Naaz’s life was filled with joy last month when she became a mother for the second time. Barely 20 days later, however, tragedy struck — the boundary wall of a farmhouse in Ghouse Nagar collapsed due to incessant rain and the debris consisting of large granite blocks came crashing on Naaz’s house, killing her and her infant son, Zohaib.

Her older son, Syed Zain (3), was also killed instantaneously. As did Mohammed Samad (35) and his wife Saba Hashmi (26), also inmates of the same house, and related to Ms Naaz.

The residents of the house next door met the same tragic fate. Zakira Begum (50) and her grandchildren Syeda Anwari (4) and Syed Sadiq (16 months old) were killed. The boundary wall debris spared Begum’s son Siddiq.

The complainant of the case, Mohammed Jahangir Hussain (25), brother of Mr. Samad, told police that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday he heard a rumble, followed by cries of despair from the two houses. He rushed to the scene and witnessed the horror.

Mr Hussain lived with his father, Mohammed Jahangir, two brothers, and four sisters in the ill-fated house.

Two persons were injured and rushed to the Owaisi Hospital. One of the victims suffered serious pelvic injuries, said a doctor treating them.

Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi reached the hospital and interacted with the patients and their families.

The complainant spoke to the police around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and sought stringent action against the property owner. A case under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code has been booked.