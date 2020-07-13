DRDO-TITA pact for COVID patient tracking app

HYDERABAD

Enables automated tracking of those in quarantine or isolation, generates alerts in case of violations

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) have joined hands to implement an automated management of patient’s software SAMPARC — Smart Automated Management of Patients and Risks for COVID-19.

The pilot project for the DRDO-deviscd software for enforcement of quarantine or isolation is likely begin shortly with both organisations entering into an agreement online on Monday. The pact was signed by DRDO’s scientist G, Center for AI & Robotics, Rituraj Kumar and TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

SAMPARC can be a handy tool for law enforcement and health officials as it enables intelligent automated tracking of those in quarantine or isolation, generating alerts in case of violations or wilful suppression of movement details. This is expected to reduce the tracking workload of law enforcement or health officials, they said. This can be used for quarantine or isolation monitoring only and not for contact tracing, and relies on the information provided by the police and health officials. It allows geofencing, face recognition and display of data on map with hotspot information if available.

The app has to be installed on the patient’s smartphone when automatically a protected message is sent to the COVID server every 10 minutes. It also generates an alarm if the patient violates the geofence of his quarantine location and sends alerts if the selfie does not match the photo taken during registration. The software would display potential violations as a red symbol. Once the quarantine period is over, the patient would be removed from tracking and they can uninstall SAMPARC app.

“We chose TITA as it has been working at the grassroot level and has implemented many programmes like digital literacy, rural citizens’ connect with doctors through Tconsult, etc.,” said Dr Rituraj.

“It is a matter of pride to be selected as an implementing partner for a solution devised by DRDO,” said Makthala, according to a press release.