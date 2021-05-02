DRDO supplies oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital

Centre will assist TS govt in pandemic management: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy handed over 50 oxygen cylinders supplied by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent M. Raja Rao here on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy for immediately responding to his request and converting the nitrogen cylinders used for missile development into oxygen cylinders. Another 50 cylinders will be coming in tomorrow, he said and urged citizens to help the governments break the transmission chain by practising social vaccine of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hang hygiene.

Dr. Raja Rao thanked the Minister for the equipment would go a long way in saving more people coming to the hospital for treatment. Mr. Reddy pointed out that with a 650-bed capacity, Gandhi Hospital is among the biggest healthcare centres treating COVID patients across the country.

Apart from patients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it was also providing treatment to people from neighbouring States. “The Centre will assist the government here in pandemic management. I have also requested the Chief Secretary to provide a report on the oxygen and other requirements so that I can take it up further,” the Union Minister said.

He also assured to hold discussions with his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goel on the supply of drugs like Remdisivir to Telangana. He appealed to the people not to step out of home unless necessary and those who tested positive to remain in isolation.