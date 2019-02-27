DRDO successfully test-fires missiles

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test fired indigenously developed Quick Reach Surface-to-Air missiles (QRSAM) from ITR Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, on Tuesday.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights successfully demonstrated the robust control, aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, thus proving the design configuration.

Radars, electro optical systems, telemetry and other stations tracked the missiles and monitored through the entire flights. All the mission objectives were met.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO on the successful test flights and said the indigenously developed state-of-the-art QRSAM will significantly boost the defence capabilities of the country’s armed forces, a press release said.