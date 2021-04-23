DRDO product an oxygen source for COVID patients

This automatic system delivers supplement oxygen based on the SpO2 levels

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has unveiled a new product that is useful not only for Army soldiers fighting in the extreme high altitude areas, but to all those grappling with COVID crisis.

The Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru, has developed SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers at extreme high altitudes. This automatic system delivers supplement oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking in to a state of ‘hypoxia’, which is fatal in most cases.

Hypoxia is a state in which the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is inadequate to fulfil all the energy requirements of the body. This is exactly the situation that a COVID patient may face leading to the current crisis, informed an official release.

The electronic hardware of the system is designed for functioning at extreme altitudes featuring low barometric pressures, low temperatures and humidity. The software safety checks incorporated into the system are critical in ensuring the functional reliability of the system in field conditions.

The system reads SpO2 levels of the subject from a wrist-worn pulse oximeter module through wireless interface and controls a proportional solenoid valve to regulate the oxygen supply. The oxygen is delivered from a lightweight portable cylinder through nasal prongs.

The system is available in various sizes from 1 litre and 1kg weight with 150 litres of oxygen supply to 10 litres and 10 kg weight with 1,500 litres of oxygen supply, which can sustain for 750 minutes with a continuous flow of two litres per minute. Since the system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions, it is robust, cheap and already in bulk production.

The system can be used in the household for moderate COVID patients requiring oxygen flow therapy with flow controlled at 2/5/7/10 litres per minute. The automatic usage has huge advantage in the household, as the oximeter would give an alarm for lower SpO2 value. It will automatically increase/decrease the O2 flow based on SpO2 setting, which can be auto adjusted at 2,5,7,10 litres per minute flow rate.

The simple-to-use facility greatly reduces the work load and exposure time of doctors and paramedics to monitor the SpO2 levels of patients. A moderate COVID patient requires long time moderate O2 supply 10litre/150bar–10kg–1,500 litres, which can sustain up to 750 minutes, the release added.