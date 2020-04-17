DRDO comes up with two more products to fight virus

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which has been relentlessly developing and offering solutions from its existing arsenal of technologies and experience to fight coronavirus, has released two more products.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) in Delhi along with HPO 1 has developed an automatic mist based sanitiser dispensing unit. It is a no-contact dispenser that sprays alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser solution while one is entering buildings or office complexes. It is based on water mist aerator technology, developed for water conservation.

The unit is activated through an ultrasonic sensor. A single fluid nozzle with low flow rate is used to generate aerated mist to dispense the sanitiser.

Only five-six ml of the sanitiser is released for 12 seconds in one operation and it gives the full cone spray over both palms for complete disinfection.

It is a very compact unit and bulk fill option makes it economical and a long lasting product. It is also an easy to install system as wall-mountable or on a platform. The unit was manufactured with the help of M/s Riot Labz Pvt. Ltd. at Noida, and one unit has been installed at DRDO Bhawan.

UV-C sanitisation box

The Defence Institute of Physiology & Allied Sciences (DIPAS) and Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO laboratories in Delhi, have designed and developed an Ultraviolet C Light-based sanitisation box and hand held UV-C (ultraviolet light with wavelength 254 nanometres) device.

The UV-C consists of a shorter and more energetic wavelength of light. It is particularly good at destroying genetic material in COVID-19. Sanitisation of the items by employing UV-C light avoids the harmful effects of chemicals used for disinfection. It has been designed for disinfecting personal belongings like mobile phone, tablets, purse, currency, and cover of office files. COVID-19 virus will be deactivated by using UVC lamps in one minute placed equidistantly in a box with UV dose of 100 mJ/cm2.

The hand-held device having eight watt UV-C lamp disinfects office and household objects like chairs, files, postal delivered items and food packets with an exposure of 45 second at a 100 mJ/cm2 irradiance placed at a distance of less than two inches. This measure can reduce the spread of coronavirus in offices and other public places.