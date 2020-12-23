DRDO chief checks COVID readiness at ESIC hospital

60,117 RT-PCR samples tested at mobile VRDL lab, so far

Chairman of DRDO and secretary, Department of Defence R&D, G. Sateesh Reddy on Tuesday visited the ESIC Medical College to see the preparedness of the institute for COVID-19 and interacted with frontline healthcare workers.

Accompanied by Director General (MSS) DRDO M.S.R. Prasad, Dr. Sateesh Reddy took a glance at the equipment made in collaboration with DRDO and mobile VRDL lab installed at the medical college.

College Dean Prof. Srinivas briefed the dignitaries about the various functional COVID-19 care facilities at the institute and the future plans.

He shared on this occasion that an independent continuous oxygen supply facility, and establishment of negative ICUs were in the process of being set up at the hospital.

The Medical College has made tremendous progress in patient care services, teaching and research and has received the Best Medical College Hospital and Best Super-Speciality Hospital awards from the ESI Corporation for its first best and unique initiatives.

The institute has state-of-the-art facilities to provide best patient care services to the insured persons and their beneficiaries. Ever since the institute has collaborated with eminent organisations like DRDO, IITs, TIFR, NIPER, and UoH, to tackle COVID and has set up the first-of-its-kind Mobile Virology Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, it has been working relentlessly on virology diagnostics and COVID-19 care.

So far, 60,117 RT-PCR samples have been processed at the mobile VRDL lab. Several indigenous, cost effective, and innovative devices to help corona patients have been designed by ESIC Medical College in collaboration with DRDO.