DRDL programme director gets award for work on missiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex-Hyderabad programme director Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has been conferred with the prestigious Dr. N. Kondal Rao Memorial Award for the year 2022 by Indian Society for Non-destructive Testing (ISNT)in recognition of his significant R&D contributions in the development of Missiles & Aerospace Systems and related technologies.

The award was conferred at ISNT in the presence of distinguished scientists, top researchers and other top dignitaries including former member, International Atomic Energy Agency Chaitanyamoy Ganguly, chairman and chief executive NFC Dinesh Srivastava, MIDHANI CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha, ex-director, DRDL Dashrath Ram, current director G Madhusudhan Reddy on Saturday.

Dr Joshi delivered a lecture on “Material Policy-A Science Diplomacy” on the occasion, said a press release.