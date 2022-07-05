Dr Vineeth takes charge as Bhadradri Kothagudem SP
He took charge from the outgoing Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was transferred and asked to report in the office of the DGP, Hyderabad.
Dr. G Vineeth, a 2017 batch IPS officer, on Monday assumed charge as Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police.
He took charge from the outgoing Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was transferred and asked to report in the office of the DGP, Hyderabad.
Mr Sunil Dutt was given a warm farewell by police officers on the premises of the district police office in Kothagudem on Monday.
Dr Vineeth and a host of police officials from civil, armed reserve and other wings of the district police took part in the programme..
It may be mentioned that the State government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle of IPS officers.
B Rohith Raju, a 2018 IPS officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhadrachalam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.