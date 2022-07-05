Dr Vineeth takes charge as Bhadradri Kothagudem SP

New Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem district Dr G Vineeth, a 2017 batch IPS officer, (left) with his predecessor Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, after taking over charge in Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on July 4. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Dr. G Vineeth, a 2017 batch IPS officer, on Monday assumed charge as Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police. He took charge from the outgoing Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, a 2014 batch IPS officer, who was transferred and asked to report in the office of the DGP, Hyderabad. Mr Sunil Dutt was given a warm farewell by police officers on the premises of the district police office in Kothagudem on Monday. Dr Vineeth and a host of police officials from civil, armed reserve and other wings of the district police took part in the programme.. It may be mentioned that the State government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle of IPS officers. B Rohith Raju, a 2018 IPS officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ASP, Bhadrachalam.



