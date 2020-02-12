Dr. Reddy’s acquiring Wockhardt’s domestic branded business for ₹ 1,850 crore

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is acquiring select divisions of Wockhardt’s branded generics business in India and a few other international territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives for a consideration of ₹ 1,850 crore ($260 million).

Besides a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas such as respiratory, neurology, VMS, dermatology, gastroenterology, pain and vaccines, the transaction involved transfer of Wockhardt’s related sales and marketing teams, manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh including all its employees to Dr.Reddy’s.

The business undertaking is being transferred on a slump sale basis. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2020-21, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said.

Acquisition aids scaling up

Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy’s G.V.Prasad said India is an important market for the company and the acquisition would help in considerably scaling-up its domestic business. “The acquired portfolio shall enhance Dr. Reddy’s presence in the high growth therapy areas with market leading brands such as Practin, Zedex, Bro-zedex, Tryptomer and Biovac. We believe the portfolio holds a lot of potential and will get an impetus under Dr. Reddy’s,” he said.

Wockhardt, whose Board of Directors on Wednesday approved the sale, said the business being transferred report revenue from operation of around ₹ 377 crore or about 15 per cent of the consolidated revenue of nine months ended December 2019.

Strategic shift and liquidity

“The intended sale of business portfolio is in line with the company’s strategic plan to shift from acute therapeutic areas to more chronic business like anti-diabetes and central nervous system (CNS) and also to its niche antibiotic portfolio of NCEs (new chemical entities). The divestment will also ensure adequate liquidity to bring in robust growth in the chronic domestic branded business, international operations, investments in biosimilars for the U.S. market apart from the company's global clinical trials of Break-through Anti-lnfectives and R&D activities,” said Dr. Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman, Wockhardt Group.