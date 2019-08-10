Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s plant in US completes audit

more-in

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said an audit of its formulations manufacturing facility at Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed.

The audit was completed on August 8 and no Form 483 was issued at the end of the inspection, the company informed the stock exchange.

Through a Form 483, the regulator notifies the management of the company of the objectionable conditions observed during the inspection by its officials that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2019 1:09:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dr-reddys-plant-in-us-completes-audit/article28970115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY