Dr. Reddy’s plant in US completes audit

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday said an audit of its formulations manufacturing facility at Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), has been completed.

The audit was completed on August 8 and no Form 483 was issued at the end of the inspection, the company informed the stock exchange.

Through a Form 483, the regulator notifies the management of the company of the objectionable conditions observed during the inspection by its officials that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.