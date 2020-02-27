Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s launches Naproxen, Esomeprazole tablets

Pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release tablets, a therapeutic equivalent of generic version of Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) delayed release tablets approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Reddy’s Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium delayed release tablets will be available in 375mg/20mg and 500mg/20mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 60.

The launch, according to the company’s North America Generics chief executive officer Marc Kikuchi, was testament to the core strengths in areas of research and development and intellectual property.

