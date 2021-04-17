Dr Reddy’s Lab out of Remdesivir stock

‘Ramping up production, reduced MRP by 50% so that price is not a barrier’

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has said that it has run out of stock of Remdesivir, the anti-viral injection used in the treatment of COVID- and whose demand has surged in the face of a deadlier second wave of the pandemic sweeping the country.

“Currently we are out of stock for Remdesivir. We will regularly update the website (https://www.readytofightcovid.in/) as we get new batches of stocks,” the company tweeted on Thursday night.

It followed a release on April 14 in which the company said it was “making every effort to ensure Remdesivir [which it sells] under the brand name Redyx reaches as many patients in India, as possible”. “We are ramping up production... also reduced MRP by 50% so that price is not a barrier to access,” it had said. Market situation on supplies is expected to ease in the next few weeks, said Dr.Reddy’s, which has set up the website to update real-time city-wise availability of Redyx at stockists and hospitals.

Dr. Reddy’s is among the clutch of companies in India that have licensing agreements with US firm Gilead Sciences to make Remdesivir. The drug is in high demand amid a steep increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Relatives of several patients are seeking information on social media regarding Remdesivir availability.

Following a review of the situation undertaken by Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya with Remdesivir manufacturers and other stakeholders, the Centre said it has been decided to increase production/supply and reduce prices of Remdesivir.

An official release on Thursday said seven manufacturers make Remdesivir in the country and the total installed capacity is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 lakh vials /month to six manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials/month production has been lined up. These measures would ramp up the production to around 78 lakh vials/month.

Manufacturers have been were directed to accord priority to fulfil hospital/institutional level supplies. Enforcement authorities of State and Central governments were directed by DCGI to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir, the release had said.