Dr. Reddy’s lab launches antipsychotic injection in US

HYDERABAD

17 March 2020 22:31 IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection, 20 mg (base)/ml single-dose vials, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Pfizer’s Geodon injection, in the US market.

An antipsychotic, the product has been launched following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection to market for patients who will benefit from access to affordable medicine.

This is a great addition to our injectable offering in the U.S. market as we continue to augment our portfolio and drive growth within the hospital segment,” CEO, North America Generics of Dr. Reddy’s Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

The Geodon brand had U.S. sales of around $21.8 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended January 2020, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said, citing IQVIA Health numbers.