Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s lab launches antipsychotic injection in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it has launched Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection, 20 mg (base)/ml single-dose vials, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Pfizer’s Geodon injection, in the US market.

An antipsychotic, the product has been launched following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to bring the first generic of Ziprasidone Mesylate for injection to market for patients who will benefit from access to affordable medicine.

This is a great addition to our injectable offering in the U.S. market as we continue to augment our portfolio and drive growth within the hospital segment,” CEO, North America Generics of Dr. Reddy’s Marc Kikuchi said in a statement.

The Geodon brand had U.S. sales of around $21.8 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ended January 2020, the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker said, citing IQVIA Health numbers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 10:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dr-reddys-lab-launches-antipsychotic-injection-in-us/article31093258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY