Dr. Reddy’s forays into hospital nutrition segment

Launches drink for cancer, critical care and COPD patients

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday said it is foraying into the hospital nutrition segment in India with nutrition drink, Celevida Maxx.

The product, which contains a unique triple action formula of high protein and high omega-3 fatty acids, is designed to help manage nutritional needs of cancer, critical care and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients, a release said. CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said with Celevida Maxx, Dr.Reddy’s looked forward to strengthening its presence in the nutrition segment.

Priced at ₹2,240 for 462 grams, Celevida Maxx is a prescription product and available at hospital chemists, chain pharmacies, pharmacies and e-commerce as well, it said.

The release said Celevida Maxx contains a unique triple action formula of high protein and high omega-3 fatty acids to help tackle the problem of inflammation and Astaxanthin, which is clinically proven to support immunity. The nutrition drink contains vegetarian ingredients, no added sugar and comes in two flavours — orange and strawberry.