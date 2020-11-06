HyderabadHyderabad 06 November 2020 00:12 IST
Comments
Dr. Raghuram conferred honorary fellowship
Updated: 06 November 2020 00:12 IST
President of the Association of Surgeons of India Dr. P. Raghuram was conferred the honorary fellowship of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka at a virtual inaugural ceremony of the 49th Annual Sri Lanka Surgical Congress held on Thursday.
Dr. Raghu Ram, who is also the director of KIMS-Usha Lakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, delivered a keynote address on “The Art and Science of Oncoplastic Breast Conserving Surgery”.
More In Hyderabad
Read more...